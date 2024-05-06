Faegre Drinker Adds Phila. Partners From Ballard Spahr, Mank...

News From Law.com

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has added on partner Timothy Katsiff, a litigator from Ballard Spahr, and Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox environmental partner Thomas Duncan to its Philadelphia office.Although Duncan primarily focuses on transactional work in the environmental sphere as well as any litigation spinning off of it, both attorneys joining Faegre Drinker bolster the firm's litigation ranks, building on lateral additions from fall 2023 including a team from Armstrong Teasdale.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 06, 2024, 6:06 PM

nature of claim: /