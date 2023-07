Who Got The Work

Jeremy M. Brown and Dana N. Berber of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in as defense counsel to ABM Aviation JFK in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed June 14 in New York Eastern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lashann Dearcy Hall, is 1:23-cv-04559, Fadlelseed v. ABM Aviation JFK.

Business Services

July 29, 2023, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohammed Fadlelseed

defendants

ABM Aviation JFK

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

One Gateway Center

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination