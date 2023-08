News From Law.com

Hawaiian Electric and Maui County are blaming each other for this month's wildfires in Hawaii. On Aug. 24, the County of Maui sued Hawaiian Electric, alleging it failed to de-energize its power lines, causing the wildfires. On Sunday, Hawaiian Electric issued a statement to investors that its power lines were de-energized when the second fire hit and that Maui County failed to put out the fire. The announced findings raised Hawaiian Electric's stock price by 45%.

