News From Law.com

The Washington State Court of Appeal reversed and remanded a product liability suit against Hyland's Naturals on Monday after determining that the trial court improperly applied the Frye standard to exclude testimony from a doctor who concluded that the company's tablets "'more likely than not'" caused the death of a 13-month-old child.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 12:11 PM

nature of claim: /