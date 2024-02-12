Who Got The Work

Sarah E. Brown of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, in a pending toxic tort lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 29 in Indiana Northern District Court by Drewry Simmons Vornehm on behalf of Factory Street Properties and True Blue Co., seeks to recover clean-up and remediation costs based on groundwater contamination allegedly caused by Whirlpool's previous operations on property now owned by the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, is 3:23-cv-01121, Factory Street Properties et al v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 12, 2024, 8:02 AM

