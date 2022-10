Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Chromalox Inc., a manufacturer of electric heat and control products, to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over property damage arising from a fire, was filed by Rivkin Radler and White and Williams on behalf of five insurance companies, as subrogee of MOA Holdings and Snow Operating LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05900, Factory Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Chromalox, Inc.