Integrated law company Factor has joined forces with the GCs of several global corporations to create The Sense Collective, a "collaboration community aimed at accelerating the adoption of Generative AI in the corporate legal realm." The seven founding members of the collective, plus Factor, will work to "address common challenges across corporate legal teams" starting in March 2024.

AI & Automation

February 20, 2024, 6:58 PM

