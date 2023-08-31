Facing Scare Tactics, Phila. Law Firm DEI Experts Hold Line ...

News From Law.com

Philadelphia firm leaders on Thursday recommended firms rattled by the recent lawsuits against Perkins Coie and Morrison & Foerster for their DEI programs await the results of the cases before making changes to their own DEI initiatives. Approximately 60 attorneys and legal professionals gathered online Thursday for the course, held by the Philadelphia Bar Association Office of Diversity and the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, which featured chief DEI officers from Ballard Spahr and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as well as two Penn Carey Law professors discussing the future of law firm DEI efforts.

August 31, 2023, 4:08 PM

