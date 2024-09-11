Facing Increasing Overhead, Midsize Firms Embrace Rate Hikes...

News From Law.com

Be it inflation, competition for laterals, or technological growing pains, overhead costs are increasing for midsize firms. Costs ranging from salaries to health insurance, rent, entertainment, and technology are driving expenses up for the midsize sector, which generally seeks balance between competing against larger firms with profitability and expense control. In striking that balance, some midsize firms are raising rates to address cost increases or seeking other ways to drive revenue while simultaneously considering ways to reduce overhead.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 11, 2024, 2:31 PM