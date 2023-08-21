Facing Heat Over TikTok Videos, Judge Says Postings Not Link...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge who faces ethics charges for posting a series of TikTok videos says in an answer that his actions merit an admonition—at most. Posting 40 videos on the social media platform "constituted a permissible exercise of his First Amendment right to engage in such conduct on his personal device" because it was done in a manner that was "disconnected from his actual identity and professional life," Bergen County Superior Court Judge Gary Wilcox said in response to charges from the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

August 21, 2023, 2:18 PM

