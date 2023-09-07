Facing Falling Profits, Cahill Seeks to Adjust Amid Drop in ...

News From Law.com

No one who pays attention doubts Cahill Gordon & Reindel's dominance in the leveraged loan and high-yield space. Cahill is consistently ranked the top firm in the space, despite its smaller size among New York rivals that bring in upwards of ten times its annual revenue. Still, the law firm was hit by a sharp drop in leverage finance and capital markets work in the last two years, with its revenue and profits per partner in 2022 each plunging about 20% or more.

