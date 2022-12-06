New Suit - Copyright

Lewis Rice filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Facility Guidelines Institute, a nonprofit aggregator of construction guidelines and publications. The complaint takes aim at UpCodes for allegedly reproducing and distributing editions of the plaintiff's material without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01308, Facility Guidelines Institute, Inc. v. UpCodes, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 06, 2022, 3:31 PM