Faced With Rise of Extremism Within Its Ranks, U.S. Military...

News From Law.com

Less than a month after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin took the extraordinary step of pausing all operations for 24 hours to "address extremism in the ranks." Pentagon officials had been shaken by service members' prominent role in the events of Jan. 6. Of the 884 criminal defendants charged to date with taking part in the insurrection, more than 80 were veterans. That's almost 10% of those charged.

District of Columbia

August 11, 2022, 3:08 PM