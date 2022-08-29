Breaking News From Law.com

One week before facing a potentially damaging sanctions hearing, Facebook has agreed to settle privacy class actions brought over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In a notice, plaintiffs lawyers and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, sought a stay of 60 days in the litigation, which U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria granted. But the judge added a sanctions hearing over "dilatory discovery conduct" on the part of Facebook and its lawyers at Gibson Dunn remains set for Sept. 2.

Cybersecurity

August 29, 2022, 4:40 PM