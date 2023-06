News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court found in favor of Facebook and overturned an Appellate Division conclusion that a showing of probable cause was sufficient under a communications data warrant. Instead, the court held that the state's wiretap act applies in this case to safeguard individual privacy rights under the New Jersey Constitution and relevant statutes.

June 29, 2023, 5:08 PM

