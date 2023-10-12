Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is gaining momentum in New Jersey. At least 60 federal employment lawsuits were initiated in September, continuing an upward trend which traces back at least 12 months. In the 12 months preceding the trend, roughly 36 cases were initiated per month; that number has shot up to 50 cases during the trend period. As in other states, claims of discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability are a primary driver of litigation. Who's getting the work? Many plaintiffs are backed by Karpf Karpf & Cerutti, Costello & Mains and the Jaffe Glenn Law Group, while go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins.

New Jersey

October 12, 2023, 12:40 PM

nature of claim: /