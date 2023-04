New Suit - Copyright

Sills Cummis & Gross filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Fabtrends International Inc. The suit, which takes aim at Republic Clothing Group Inc., seeks to protect a copyrighted fabric design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02897, Fabtrends International, Inc. v. Republic Clothing Group, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 9:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Fabtrends International, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sills Cummis & Gross

defendants

Republic Clothing Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims