New Suit - Securities

K&L Gates filed a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Thomas Fabrega, a minority shareholder of construction company Wagner Development Co. (WDC). The suit, targeting Glen Wagner and WDC, for breaching their fiduciary duties by allegedly refusing to allow Fabrega to inspect the books and records of WDC and falsely claiming that Fabrega is not an owner of WDC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00650, Fabrega v. Wagner et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Fabrega

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Glen Wagner

Wagner Development Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims