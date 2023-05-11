Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne on Thursday removed a toxic tort class action against Dow Chemical and CTEH Government Services to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Simien & Simien and Pendley, Baudin & Coffin, pursues damages on behalf of residents of Iberville Parish, Louisiana, who were allegedly injured due to a fire and chlorine release at a facility operated by Dow Chemical. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to report dangerous air quality readings to government officials. The case is 3:23-cv-00361, Fabre et al v. The Dow Chemical Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Kayla Lynn Dupont

Nicole Fabre

Tim Fabre

defendants

The Dow Chemical Company

Cteh Government Services LLC

defendant counsels

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims