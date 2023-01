New Suit - Employment

ESPN and the Walt Disney Company were hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit was brought by Dunn Employment Law and the Law Offices of Sheldon Karasik on behalf of Beth Faber and Allison Williams, who were allegedly denied a religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00041, Faber et al. v. ESPN Productions Inc. et al.