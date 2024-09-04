Litigation Surge - Washington | Lane Powell | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Washington | Lane Powell

Lane Powell launched a flurry of contract cases in Washington yesterday on behalf of First Fed Bank. At least six lawsuits were filed in Washington Western District Court, all seeking declarations that loan agreements with various parties are valid and enforceable; according to the complaints, the defendants filed a state court action challenging the validity of loan agreements with First Fed Bank and other entities, then voluntarily dismissed their claims after First Fed Bank removed the action to federal court.

Banking & Financial Services

September 04, 2024, 12:28 PM