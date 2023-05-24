Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Data Breach | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions last week. More than a dozen federal cases were surfaced by the platform, roughly double the typical weekly average. Nearly half the suits arise from cyberattacks against food distributor Sysco and health insurance giant Aetna; other notable defendants include Webster Bank, Robeson Health Care and TMX Finance, parent company to TitleMax and other consumer lenders. Who's bringing the heat? More than half the cases were brought by Morgan & Morgan and Milberg.

May 24, 2023, 5:21 PM

