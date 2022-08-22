Litigation Surge - Technology | Product Liability

Law.com Radar detected a storm of product liability lawsuits against Fortune 500 technology companies last week. At least 14 matters were initiated in federal court, more than triple the usual weekly average. The surge is mainly driven by lawsuits targeting Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms over their allegedly addictive qualities. Other matters involve claims of burning and scarring from a Series 5 Apple Watch, fire damage from LED light strips purchased through Amazon and a fatal house fire caused by an allegedly defective LG air conditioner. In addition, Tesla was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with a fatal crash allegedly caused by a malfunction of the car's autopilot system.

August 22, 2022, 7:33 PM