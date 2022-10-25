Litigation Surge - Transportation & Logistics | Fortune 500

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of federal litigation involving Fortune 500 transportation companies on Monday. Ten cases were initiated against defendants including CSX, American Airlines, FedEx and United Parcel Service--a volume that's more than double the typical daily count of new filings and removals. Of note: CSX faces breach-of-contract claims from a New Jersey waste management business. American Airlines was sued by two passengers who claim physical and emotional injuries after their aircraft skidded off the runway on landing. On the plaintiff's side, Union Pacific accuses several California counties of unlawfully taxing railroad property at higher rates than other commercial and industrial properties.

Transportation & Logistics

October 25, 2022, 8:16 PM