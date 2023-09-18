Litigation Surge - Automotive | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Automotive | Labor & Employment

Automotive companies were hit with a swarm of employment suits last week. At least seven federal lawsuits were initiated in California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas against Hertz, CarMax, AutoNation and Advance Auto Parts. The suits vary: Hertz was slapped with a pair of class actions accusing the car rental company of misclassifying operations managers as exempt. Meanwhile, CarMax was hit with a pair of race-based employment discrimination suits, one of which alleges that while non-Black inventory associates at a facility in Pleasanton, California, were given respirator masks to wear while spraying cars with toxic chemicals, Black associates were not. CarMax is represented by Ogletree Deakins.

September 18, 2023, 2:02 PM

