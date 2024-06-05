Litigation Surge - California | Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits in California on Tuesday. At least three cases were filed against Live Nation and subsidiary Ticketmaster in California Central District Court, all of which were brought on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a May 2024 cyberattack by the hacking group ShinyHunters. The suits, part of a string of similar cases, are backed by several firms including the Clarkson Law Firm, Cole & Van Note and Laukaitis Law.

June 05, 2024, 12:24 PM

