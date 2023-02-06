Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Google | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Google

Google was hit with a flurry of class actions last week. At least three federal class actions were filed against the company, including two suits brought on behalf of GoodRx patients whose personal health information was allegedly shared with Google without permission through tracking pixels on GoodRx's website. Also, Google was accused of failing to adequately respond to reports of harmful content shared on YouTube, such as the 'Choking Game' or 'Blackout Challenge' which has caused several children to die by self-strangulation.

Internet & Social Media

February 06, 2023, 4:47 PM