Litigation Surge - Securities | ManTech International

Defense contracting firm ManTech International was hit with a flurry of securities litigation last month in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by affiliates of the Carlyle Group. There were three lawsuits in August seeking to block the $4.2 billion deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the proxy statement filed in support of the transaction. The suits are backed by Melwani & Chan, Long Law, and Acocelli Law.

Aerospace & Defense

September 01, 2022, 7:31 PM