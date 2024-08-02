Litigation Surge - Montana | Snowflake | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Montana | Snowflake

Cloud storage platform Snowflake was swarmed with lawsuits in Montana last month in the wake of a data breach affecting more than 165 organizations. At least 12 cases were filed in Montana District Court on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a series of cyberattacks by the threat actor UNC5537, which reportedly used stolen credentials of Snowflake customers to access sensitive info. Businesses affected by the breach include AT&T, Advance Auto Parts, LendingTree, Santander Bank and Ticketmaster. Snowflake is represented by Holland & Hart and Quinn Emanuel.

Cybersecurity

August 02, 2024, 12:42 PM