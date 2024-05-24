Litigation Surge - Texas | Motorola Solutions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Texas | Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions was hit with a flurry of federal lawsuits in Texas on Thursday over a 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. At least three cases were filed in Texas Western District Court against Motorola, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and other defendants. The suits accuse police officers of employing an ineffective and deadly containment strategy by refusing to engage the shooter for over an hour; the complaints further allege that Motorola's radio devices failed during the incident. The suits are backed by several firms including National Trial Law, Matthews & Forester and the Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry.

May 24, 2024, 12:17 PM

