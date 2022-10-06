Litigation Surge - Securities | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The SEC had a busy final week of September as the fiscal year came to a close. Law.com Radar surfaced 29 enforcement actions filed between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30, seven times the typical weekly average. Many cases relate to price inflation through 'pump-and-dump' schemes or self-dealing. For instance, the agency accuses crypto company Hydrogen Technology of hiring Moonwalkers Trading to 'get the market moving upward' by purchasing and selling Hydro tokens. The SEC also targeted Ponzi schemes pertaining to merchant cash advances, mobile solar generators and injury settlement advances. Other cases accuse the defendants of failing to disclose financial interests before selling or promoting securities. Kim Kardashian was hit with similar claims this week for failing to disclose a $250,000 payment to promote EMAX tokens on Instagram.

Government

October 06, 2022, 8:08 PM