Litigation Surge - Privacy | JetBlue Airways | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | JetBlue Airways

JetBlue was hit with a surge of privacy class actions last month over its alleged use of 'session replay' software. Three suits were filed in California and Maryland federal courts alleging that the airline tracks website visitors' mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes and browsing history in violation of the federal Wiretap Act, Maryland Wiretap Act and California Invasion of Privacy Act. The suits are backed by several plaintiffs firms including Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Hausfeld LLP and Lynch Carpenter.

Transportation & Logistics

March 03, 2023, 1:23 PM