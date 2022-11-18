Litigation Surge - Florida | Bain Capital | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Bain Capital

Varsity Brands, a network of cheerleading businesses, and its owner Bain Capital were hit with a trio of civil RICO matters Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suits center on allegations that Varsity Brands and affiliated organizations fostered a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotionally, physically and sexually exploited. The suits, recent brought on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiff, are backed by Orlando-based Osborne & Francis and Columbia, South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm. Similar suits have been filed in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Investment Firms

November 18, 2022, 2:30 PM