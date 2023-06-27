Litigation Surge - Michigan | Contract Litigation | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Michigan | Contract Litigation

Homepoint launched a barrage of contract cases against its own correspondent lenders yesterday in Michigan with the backing of Plunkett Cooney and Stites & Harbison. At least four federal contract suits were filed by the law firms on Monday targeting lenders that sold mortgages from various cities to Homepoint, which then sold those mortgages to secondary buyers like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. According to the suits, certain loans are defective due to missing documentation, inaccurate appraisals or other issues, and therefore the lenders are required to indemnify Homepoint for the cost of repurchasing the loans. The suits collectively seek more than $3.1 million, plus costs and attorneys' fees.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 12:52 PM

nature of claim: /