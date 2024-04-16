Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

Trademark litigation surged in Illinois on Monday. At least 13 trademark lawsuits were filed in Illinois Northern District Court, four times higher than the typical daily average. Most of the cases seek to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling counterfeit goods; for instance, branding and merchandising company Merch Traffic sued sellers of bootleg Hozier, Mac Miller and Nirvana merchandise, and 'Godzilla' trademark owner Toho Co. seeks to enjoin sales of counterfeit toys, apparel and other products. Merch Traffic is represented by Greer Burns & Crain; Toho is backed by Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym.

Internet & Social Media

April 16, 2024, 12:24 PM

nature of claim: /