Litigation Trend - New York | Securities | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Securities

Securities litigation is slumping in New York. Only 19 federal securities cases were initiated in June — a slight increase from May, but still well below the typical monthly average and continuing a downward trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 57 federal securities suits were initiated per month in the Empire State; that number has dropped to 37 suits during the trend period. Of note, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched five lawsuits last month accusing defendants of either trading on inside information, fraudulently inducing investments or operating as unregistered brokers in the crypto sector.

Government

July 10, 2024, 1:14 PM