Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Allstate

Allstate launched a swarm of lawsuits in New York on Monday accusing pharmacists of committing insurance fraud. At least five cases were filed in New York Eastern District Court alleging that defendants paid kickbacks to doctors at no-fault clinics in order to induce more topical cream and oral medication prescriptions for car crash victims, causing Allstate to receive inflated reimbursement requests. Allstate is represented by Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester.

Fortune 500

September 17, 2024, 12:27 PM