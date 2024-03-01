Litigation Surge - Securities | New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Flagstar Bank's parent company New York Community Bancorp was hit with a barrage of securities cases last month over Flagstar's Mar. 2023 acquisition of the now-defunct Signature Bank. At least six class actions and derivative suits were launched in New York Eastern District Court accusing NYCB of failing to disclose that it would reduce dividends and incur higher loan losses as a result of the Signature Bank acquisition. NYCB announced on Jan. 31 that it had incurred over $250 million in losses for Q4 2023, triggering a credit downgrading to junk status and causing share prices to plummet. The suits are backed by several firms including Glancy Prongay & Murray, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Gainey McKenna & Egleston.

Banking & Financial Services

March 01, 2024, 1:38 PM

nature of claim: /