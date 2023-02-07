Litigation Surge - Indiana | Thor Industries | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Indiana | Thor Industries

RV manufacturer Thor Industries saw an uptick in federal breach-of-warranty litigation last month in its home state of Indiana. At least eight federal cases were initiated in January accusing the company of selling defective 2021-2022 RV models in violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act and California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act. While lemon law cases are nothing new for the automaker, last month's volume was well above the typical monthly average.

Fortune 500

February 07, 2023, 2:32 PM