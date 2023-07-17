Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Patent

Major retailers were hit with a surge of patent lawsuits last week in Texas. At least five patent cases were filed against Fortune 500 retail chains including Best Buy, Costco, Office Depot, Target and Walmart; according to the complaints, protective straps designed to prevent tangling of cables sold by the defendants, such as phone chargers and USB cables, infringe three patents owned by plaintiff Ministrap LLC. All five lawsuits were filed by Rozier Hardt McDonough in the Eastern District of Texas's Marshall Division.

July 17, 2023, 4:42 PM

