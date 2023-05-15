Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Securities | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Securities

Securities class actions surged in California last week, according to Law.com Radar. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, including a complaint against Disney for going 'all in' on its streaming platform Disney Plus; according to the suit, the platform's initial success was unsustainably driven by low subscription fees, promotional discounts and COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Also, Beyond Meat is accused of overplaying the success of its partnerships with companies like McDonalds, KFC and Starbucks, and WilmerHale is defending Silicon Valley Bank against claims that it concealed financial weaknesses from Boston Private shareholders who acquired SVB stock after a 2021 merger.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 15, 2023, 2:35 PM

