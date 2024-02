Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Cigna

Cigna was hit with a flurry of breach-of-contract cases last week in New Jersey. At least three federal lawsuits were initiated against the health insurer, all filed on behalf of physicians who seek reimbursement for breast surgery and other medical services. The suits are backed by Maggs McDermott & DiCicco, Lauletta Birnbaum LLC and Athene Law; Cigna is represented by Robinson & Cole and Gibbons PC.

February 05, 2024, 12:38 PM

