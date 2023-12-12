Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Trend - Georgia | Labor & Employment

Employment litigation is ramping up in Georgia federal courts. Almost 100 federal employment cases were initiated in November - a slight dip from the previous month, but still well above the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which dates back roughly 12 months. During the trend period, the monthly average has increased by 25 percent from the previous 12-month average. Notably, case counts remained relatively steady from the beginning of 2023 through the summer - but the volume shot up in September and has remained high ever since. Who's bringing the heat? Barrett & Farahany, DeLong Caldwell Bridgers Fitzpatrick & Benjamin and the Mixon Law Firm are go-to firms for plaintiffs.

December 12, 2023

