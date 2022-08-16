Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Texas | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Texas

Texas is seeing a late summer rebound in federal litigation targeting the largest U.S. based companies. Roughly 62 cases were initiated this past week against defendants listed on the Fortune 500. That's more than 30 percent above the typical weekly case count and continues an upswing that tracks back six weeks. The cases are varied and include personal injury, employment and patent infringement cases. It's hard to predict whether the trend will last. While case counts are climbing, litigation activity involving the Fortune 500 in Texas isn't yet sustaining at higher than typical levels.

Fortune 500

August 16, 2022, 11:01 AM