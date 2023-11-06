Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Arch Capital Group

Arch Specialty Insurance launched a barrage of cases last week. At least four federal lawsuits were filed by the property and casualty insurer, three of which seek additional premiums allegedly found to be owing after an audit; the suits, backed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, collectively seek over $250,000 from American Iron & Crane, Hun Maintenance and the Lyter Group. Arch Specialty also filed a lawsuit against cheerleading companies Varsity Brand Holdings and U.S. All Star Federation; the suit, brought by Wilson Elser and Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, seeks a declaration limiting Arch's coverage in more than a dozen underlying lawsuits accusing the defendants of failing to protect athletes from sexual abuse by coaches and staff.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 4:44 PM

nature of claim: /