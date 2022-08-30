Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Milberg Coleman Bryson P...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a trio of digital privacy class actions this past week in North Carolina against health care network Novant Health. The suits center on Novant's use of a Meta Platforms tracking pixel to collect information on visitors to its website and comes amid a wave of cases alleging that the use of such pixels in health care portals allows sensitive health information to be transmitted to Meta without consent. Novant is an integrated health network operating in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. Similar suits have targeted the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, UCLA Health and UCSF Medical Center.

North Carolina

August 30, 2022, 9:02 PM