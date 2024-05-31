Litigation Surge - Cryptocurrency | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a surge of crypto-related patent litigation in Texas on Thursday. Five cases were surfaced by the platform, all of which were filed by Intercurrency Software; the suits, backed by Garteiser Honea PLLC, are part of a wave of cases alleging that crypto companies' platforms infringe the plaintiff's patents by allowing users to enter foreign exchange transactions in a preferred currency regardless of where the transaction takes place. Companies under fire include 3Commas Technologies, Bitsgap Holding, Cryptense, Cryptohopper and Gunthy.

Cryptocurrency

May 31, 2024, 12:28 PM

