Litigation Surge - Illinois | Trademark

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of trademark enforcement suits on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. At least eight cases were initiated, about three times the typical daily average. Signicantly, seven suits were filed by the NBA, MLB, NHL and four universities to protect their distincitve logos from unidentified online retailers. The suits, brought by Greer Burns & Crain, center on the alleged sale of counterfeit products.

Internet & Social Media

October 06, 2022, 3:08 PM