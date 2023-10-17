Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Oregon District Court on Monday over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. More than five employment lawsuits were filed, all of which target health care providers; the suits were brought on behalf of nurses, dispatchers and other employees who were allegedly denied religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination requirements. All the suits were filed by Janzen Legal Services, which has filed several waves of identical cases in Oregon over the past year.

Health Care

October 17, 2023, 12:14 PM

nature of claim: /