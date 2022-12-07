Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Bain Capi...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Bain Capital

Cheerleading network Varsity Brands and owner Bain Capital were hit with a flurry of lawsuits in November over sexual assault allegations. Five new suits were filed in Florida, Georgia and Ohio last month accusing Varsity Brands and affiliates of fostering and enabling the emotional, mental and sexual exploitation of minor athletes. Similar suits were detected by Law.com Radar in September and October. The cases are backed by Osborne & Francis, Cooper & Elliott, Gaffney Lewis and the Strom Law Firm.

Investment Firms

December 07, 2022, 1:59 PM